'India must create champion industries to be self-reliant': NITI Aayog CEO

Recovering from the global pandemic induced recession is the first economic challenge we must tackle. Policy action has already been taken in this regard, which has been a mix of fiscal, monetary and reform-based stimulus. The government stands committed to ensuring a quick recovery from this slowdown. In the long run, the economic challenges to becoming self-reliant are primarily related to our agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure sector. Modernisation of the agriculture sector is a must to drive up productivity. This must also be accompanied with investments across the cold chain, not just cold storages, and investments in the food processing industry, turning India into the food basket of the world. Globally, countries have enabled the creation of global giants in different sectors, and we must learn from them. These countries nurtured their local industry with a focus on cost competitiveness, quality, size and scale. They have also adopted next-generation technologies to help global expansion. India can and must do the same. The binding constraint in the manufacturing sector is that of scale. We need to enable size and scale in this sector, to raise the competitiveness of our products. Cost of logistics will reduce with a thriving infrastructure sector, which is what the ‘national infrastructure pipeline’ aims at. The change in the definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) announced earlier this year will enable them to undertake further investments, without having to give up the benefits that come with MSME status. Monopoly has ended in coal sector which is now open for private sector investment. These moves will enable greater competitiveness in key industries. We must continue to attract foreign direct investment through continued reforms and an enabling business climate. We also need reforms in land and labour to unleash large scale manufacturing and job creation. Labour laws need to be drafted balancing the interests of both the employer and the employee. It is in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors where the financial challenges show up as well. The problem can be traced back to an asset-liability mismatch. Short term funds were used to finance long term projects. As the cost of funds escalated, these projects started to become unviable, leading to a pile of non-performing assets. As a result, credit growth to these sectors has remained constrained. The RBI and the government have taken several steps to ease credit flow, especially in the light of the pandemic. Governance reforms in public sector banks along with privatisation and specialised development finance institutions are needed to revive credit flow to healthy levels. Insurance penetration needs to increase to provide another pool of loanable funds to long term projects.