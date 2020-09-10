'Investor friendly regime needed to make power sector Atmanirbhar'

The Hon’ble minister's recommendations in the Electricity Act are path breaking and could be the tipping point for Indian power sector for times to come. Many of the amendments are aimed at fixing the current pressing and prevalent industry issues. The industry asks for an investor-friendly regulatory policy to make the power sector ‘Atmanirbhar’ and not ‘Sarkarnirbhar.’ The need of the hour is for states to accept and ensure speedy implementation of EA amendments. These amendments have been demanded by the industry since a considerable time. We believe that the formation of an Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority, maybe not only be a silver bullet, but a golden bullet towards ensuring that contracts are enforced and there is no defaulting on these legally binding contracts by some states. The high consequences for non-compliance with contractual terms should also improve discipline. Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is a much-needed initiative which will work for financial sustainability of the discoms, many of which are in dire financial conditions. Encouraging private sector participation in the distribution sector will improve efficiency. With enforcement of DBT, ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’ can be done away with. The National Renewable Energy Policy will also boost investor confidence.