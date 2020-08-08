'IPO at least a year away': PolicyBazaar's Yashish Dahiya on Covid & startups

Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 08:53 PM IST

Yashish Dahiya, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of PolicyBazaar.com, commented on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown on startups in India. He was speaking at the latest edition of Mint's Pivot Or Perish webinar series which aims to decode how Indian businesses and consumers are responding to the evolving situation posed by the unprecedented health crisis. Dahiya said that PolicyBazaar was 'fairly well-capitalised' and its primary operations didn't halt during the pandemic and lockdown. However, some business units did get severely hit. He said that the company was able to handle 'little market variations' without having to adopt a short-term approach, and the need to get rid of key resources or shut down key departments didn't arise. He clarified that at some point, an IPO (initial public offering) will be done, but it is at least a year away. Watch the full video for more