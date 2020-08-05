'It's been a tale of two cities': Dev Khare on Covid's impact on startups

Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 06:46 PM IST

In the latest dispatch of Mint Startup Diaries, we speak with Dev Khare, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners to decode the impact of Covid-19 on startups. According to Khare, it's almost been akin to ' a tale of two cities' where some startups have thrived, even accelerated, while others now face secular declines, with structural transformations ahead. But overall, the net effect of Covid has been to accelerate the disruptive role of technology across industries. Watch the full video for details