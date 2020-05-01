With the friendly neighbourhood kirana stores stepping up efforts to service their customers during the lockdown, Prasun Basu, president (South Asia Zone) at research and information firm Nielsen Global Connect, speaks of their performance vis-a-vis modern trade and e-commerce channels and why big retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart and even Reliance Retail are betting on them. Edited excerpts from an interview:

There’s a perception that kiranas have outperformed other channels during the lockdown.

It is difficult to call out that the kiranas did better. Let me explain. Overall, if you look at the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) industry, the share of traditional trade—that is, kiranas including panwallahs and chemists—is roughly 90%. Within that if you take out panwallahs and chemists, it would be 70%. The reason everyone is jumping at it and the government is also creating these Suraksha Stores—which is a great effort—is because of the size of the market that is governed by the kiranas, and not because the kiranas are becoming more salient. That is a bit of a myth.

Kirana is the main avenue for trade and reaching goods to consumers. Having said that, in the past two-three years, the share of traditional trade has gone down from 92% to 87%. But even 87-88% is a huge number. That is why everyone, including the government, is so interested.

If you ask me to future gaze, I would say this share will go down to below 85% for sure in a year’s time. I won’t be surprised if it goes down to 80% also. But that does not mean that kirana is not the most important vehicle. Kiranas, modern trade (such as supermarkets) and e-commerce are all creating a resurgence for themselves.

What has been the growth rate of these channels?

The month of March was a time of turmoil. During March, traditional trade grew around 6-10% as pantry loading (stockpiling) by consumers had started happening. But in the same period, modern trade grew in the range of 30-50% and e-commerce grew by 70-100%. That was till March 22—after which there was a slump for all.

There is no problem in romancing the kiranas, but the facts should be on the table. In the past one year, FMCG had slowed down, so traditional trade had grown only at 5% during December to February.

Then why is there so much interest in kiranas?

Pre-covid or post-covid, it is really their proximity to consumers that is helping. That’s the main reason kiranas did well in March and April. Even modern trade has gone hyper-local in the past two years. That is, from the big boxes (large format stores), they have gone into really small formats, closer to the consumer in residential colonies. Kiranas are the heart of hyper-local. You call on the phone, they deliver at home.

During the lockdown, what has helped the kiranas is the fact that consumers did not have to worry about taking their car out or travelling.

E-commerce, meanwhile, suffered owing to last-mile logistics. Initially, e-commerce was not part of essential services and could not deliver goods.

So, the consumers flocked to kiranas?

The crowd that goes to kiranas and the crowd that goes to modern trade are different. It is a classic India versus Bharat story. Kiranas are Bharat. These people from Bharat cannot do pantry loading with four to six weeks of supplies. They go to the kiranas for daily groceries.

That is the dynamic that played. That’s why you see people flocking to kiranas.

What is attracting companies such as Reliance Retail and Amazon to kiranas?

If India’s post office network was re-groomed in our world, imagine what it could have done. The kirana network is similar. We go to our panel of 40,000 stores every month for FMCG update so that our numbers are authentic. If you include chemists and ‘paan plus’ (paanwallahs who stock chips, chocolates and other products), there are 10 million outlets. If you look at just kiranas, there are 7 million.

That’s why all the companies are talking to them—it’s not for their momentum but for their size, network and hyper-local nature.

If Amazon, Flipkart or Reliance tie up with kiranas, the last-mile fulfilment is easy. They can pipe in products into these kiranas.

The kiranas also know the assortment in the consumer’s basket that sells in the neighbourhood. If you digitize kiranas, then understanding of the consumer basket that sells in the hyper-local area will be easy to access. You will know what Bandra East buys versus Bandra West.

Our estimate is that currently only 5-10% kiranas are digitized. This will go up. Digitization will also help streamline the supply side. Once the stock is sold, automatic replenishment cues can go out online.

Right now, a salesperson and the wholesaler come with their khaata (accounts book)and they take down orders laboriously.

