‘Maintaining our growth trend is immediate goal’

Exactly a year ago, we had laid out our strategy in terms of ambition and vision of what we wanted to be—the true transformation partner for our clients. We have defined the markets where we want to go, we have been very clear about our growth strategy and our obsession for growth. Our focus is on our key customers and our intention is to invest in areas like digital, cloud, engineering services, security, as well as talent and diversity. Our ambition is to be a unique company with a deep sense of focus. And we have executed quarter after quarter, day after day on each of these aspects to grow as a company. I must confess that I am pleased with the progress I am seeing every day. The immediate goal is obviously to maintain the growth trend. Our revenue growth guidance for the December quarter is 2-4% and we are targeting growth upwards of 25% for the fiscal year. Our objective is to continue to work with our customers and help them in their transformation strategy. We have to continue to focus on developing our talent and reskilling them. Our focus is also on driving attrition down. These are the aspe-cts on priority for the next few months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}