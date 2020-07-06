‘More sectors are turning to automation in a big way’

Even in a pre-covid world, Indian talent was extremely well placed to capitalize on the fast-growing RPA industry. Currently, there are more than 42,000 HIA (hyper intelligent automation) developers in India with Bengaluru (35%) and Delhi (18%) being the central hubs, according to the study by Zinnov. And, as multiple sectors will adopt RPA, there will be a huge demand for talent in technical roles, including for automation developers and architects, domain process roles like automation analysts, test engineers, support analysts and data analysts, and management roles such as head of automation and CoE (centre of excellence) head. This will create a need for people to also upskill.