‘Murugappa Group has been shut to diversity and inclusion’

It was always our wish that the family issues remain within and are settled at the family level and we have made consistent efforts over the past two years to arrive at a consensus with the family, including asking for mediation. Sadly, the family has at no point reciprocated our interest in an amicable settlement. Instead, the family is more concerned about protecting its hopelessly outdated perspectives and practices, even if it means forcing us to take the battle to courts. If there is no other way to resolve this issue, we would be constrained to taking the legal route. We have full faith in the Indian judicial system, and the only reason for holding back has been that we wished to resolve this issue amicably.