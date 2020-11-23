'Never be a prisoner of past,' Anand Mahindra on how to beat Monday Blues

'Never be a prisoner of your past. It was just a lesson, not a life sentence,' Mahindra tweeted.

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra's Twitter timeline is a place to go if you desperately need some motivation to beat the Monday Blues. Anand Mahindra shared a motivational post which instantly garnered hundreds of likes and retweets. The business magnate tweeted, "Never be a prisoner of your past. It was just a lesson, not a life sentence. I try to use Mondays to break free from obsessing about what I could have done differently, I focus on the different things I can do from today onwards... #MondayMotivation."

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra's Twitter timeline is a place to go if you desperately need some motivation to beat the Monday Blues. Anand Mahindra shared a motivational post which instantly garnered hundreds of likes and retweets. The business magnate tweeted, "Never be a prisoner of your past. It was just a lesson, not a life sentence. I try to use Mondays to break free from obsessing about what I could have done differently, I focus on the different things I can do from today onwards... #MondayMotivation."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Twitter users were quick to praise Mahindra's Monday motivation. A user named Sandeep Bohra replied, "Sir, your thoughts are really wonderful. Past is history, future is a mystery- today is a gift so we call it PRESENT! Wishing you a great Monday and also a good week ahead."

Anand Mahindra, last week, said that the covid-19 pandemic has changed the way the world is viewed and exposed the fault lines in society.

“The crisis has changed the way we view the world and exposed the fault lines in our society. It encourages the pooling of skills, emerging knowledge, and integration of technology," he said at the inaugural session of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, an annual technology summit held in India’s technology capital.