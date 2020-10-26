‘Office real estate to see growth in 4-5 quarters’

REIT is not just an equity play. The customer or investor is far more informed. The credibility and legacy of the sponsor, the quality of assets, outlook, dividend payout play an important role. When 94% assets are completed, it’s a tangible offering which can be marketed. Due to covid, investors knew we gave a far more conservative outlook and it was transparent for them to see what we offered. In the second round of roadshows in June, we were surprised by investor response. After that, we decided to go ahead with it. The REIT was not just an exit route but the kind of returns we could offer to investors. It was a new chapter to institutionalize our commercial real estate portfolio, and we will take it to another level in the next decade.