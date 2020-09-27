'Pepperfry turning profitable, to file for IPO in 12-18 months'

If one was to list in U.S, an Indian company would be perceived as an emerging market business. Then, potentially the only thing what would matter is the rate of growth of the business and the degree of profitability. However, if listing in India, then you would be looked at as a consumer brand. A consumer brand in India gets remarkable premium and this is based on the brand being known, differentiated and that it makes money. Indian investors have learnt it early that the differentiation that counts is better margins, which results in better profits. The way investors look at a business in India is different from investors in US. Depending on the path that a startup has adopted, be it rapid growth or profitability, will decide the market you want to list in. If I am on a balancing path, of growth and profitability, (listing in) India makes a lot more sense for me.