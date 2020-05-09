'Recovery like Nike swoosh': MG Motor's Rajeev Chaba on beating Covid impact

Updated: 09 May 2020, 08:34 PM IST

MG Motor India's President, Rajeev Chaba, expresse... moreMG Motor India's President, Rajeev Chaba, expressed confidence that the automobile industry would be 'quite okay' by Diwali time. He also said that recovery from the Covid-induced slowdown would be slow, painful, and like a 'Nike swoosh', instead of a quick V-shaped graph. Chaba was speaking at Pivot Or Perish, a Mint webinar focused on the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also said that giving discounts isn't sustainable, and there is likely to be some demand for personal vehicles in the near future given concerns about hygiene in public transport. Watch the full video for more