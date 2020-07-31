Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew

‘Telecom was the frontline corona warrior’: Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal

Updated: 31 Jul 2020, 09:09 PM IST Livemint

Speaking at the 25 Years of Mobility in India - Desh Ki Digital Udaan webinar conducted by COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India), Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal said that telecommunications has emerged as the ‘Frontline Corona Warrior’. 'Telecommunication has emerged as the ‘Frontline Corona Warrior’ in these difficult time of pandemic. Telecom has played one of the key frontal roles in our society in keeping everybody connected, in keeping peace and calm as well as ensuring that the economic engine continues to move forward,' said Mittal speaking at the webinar. 'Today over a billion people are connected in India and not just in cities and small town, but deep in villages and rural areas,' he added