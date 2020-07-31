‘Telecom was the frontline corona warrior’: Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal

Updated: 31 Jul 2020, 09:09 PM IST

Speaking at the 25 Years of Mobility in India - Desh Ki Digital Udaan webinar conducted by COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India), Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal said that telecommunications has emerged as the ‘Frontline Corona Warrior’. 'Telecommunication has emerged as the ‘Frontline Corona Warrior’ in these difficult time of pandemic. Telecom has played one of the key frontal roles in our society in keeping everybody connected, in keeping peace and calm as well as ensuring that the economic engine continues to move forward,' said Mittal speaking at the webinar. 'Today over a billion people are connected in India and not just in cities and small town, but deep in villages and rural areas,' he added