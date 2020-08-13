‘Telemedicine can address challenges in healthcare’

Technology will continue to be one of the key differentiators in how healthcare is managed in the future. At Abbott, digital interventions are a priority. An example is ‘a:care’, our digital healthcare ecosystem. We are expanding this to make information and solutions available to patients. The ability for patients to meet with physicians still remains a challenge. Telemedicine and virtual consultations can help address some of these challenges. The pandemic has forced the industry to reimagine the way we work in shaping the future of healthcare in India.