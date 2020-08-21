‘There’s no going back from the new normal’: GlobalShala’s Anushika Jain

GlobalShala founder & CEO Anushika Jain joined the latest edition of Mint’s webinar Pivot or Perish to discuss the impact of the Covid pandemic on the education sector. Jain said that while everything is going to bounce back, the new normal is here to stay and there is no going back to things as they existed in the pre-Covid era. She said that everything from Kindergarten to PhD has changed for students and educators alike due to the Covid crisis. Jain added that the need of the hour was to adapt and upskill in the new normal. Watch the full video for more details