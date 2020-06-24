'This is your Dad speaking': Elon Musk’s chat with Baby X goes viral

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's video cuddling his baby boy has gone viral on the internet. The 15-second adorable video clip was shared on Twitter by the billionaire's mother, Maye Musk. She shared the clip with the caption, ".@elonmusk and X."

In the video, Tesla boss can be seen holding the baby and asking him, "Does my voice sound familiar? Who am I?"

"This is your dad speaking," he continues. "Hello, hello baby. Hello Baby X,"Elon Musk can be heard talking to his baby.

After Maye shared the clip, it immediately went viral and garnered 4 million views. Since being shared on the microblogging site, the video has collected nearly 13,000 retweets and more than 1.73 lakh 'likes'. One user wrote, "This is the cutest video I've seen the entire year." Another user wrote, "We urgently need the new meme “This is you dad speaking"!

This is the cutest video I’ve seen the entire year 🥺 — Viv 🐉 (@flcnhvy) June 22, 2020

Elon Musk and his partner, Canadian singer Grimes, welcomed their son on May 4. The celebrity couple hogged headlines after they gave their baby boy a complicated name - X AE A-12, leaving the social media confused. The couple later made a slight change in the numeral part of the name, which is now written in the Roman format - X AE A-Xii.

The 32-year-old had earlier taken to Twitter and explained the meaning of the baby's name

