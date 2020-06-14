Governments around the world are struggling to regulate social media companies that have grown both in size and influence. In the US, president Donald Trump signed an executive order limiting legislative protections enjoyed by social media companies, days after Twitter fact-checked some of his tweets. In light of the order, Dipayan Ghosh, co-director of the Digital Platforms and Democracy Project at Harvard Kennedy School, comments on regulatory challenges and the need for bringing in laws that take into account digital privacy, competition and transparency. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Will the Trump-Twitter face-off influence policymakers in other countries to regulate social media platforms?

Trump’s face-off with Twitter will no doubt raise concerns in other countries that have important heads of state of their own who are active on social media. Twitter may be forced to act against more content around the world moving forward, which might have massive repercussions for the future of content regulation.

What kind of repercussions do you see here?

With the red line defining what’s socially acceptable slipping further and further back as the public pressures Twitter and like companies to perform takedowns of offending content and authoritative governments too start to apply more rigorous standards, this Trump-Twitter clash may be the start of a very slippery slope.

How have social media platforms gained from loose legal frameworks?

Social media firms have gained from relaxed US regulatory standards, with loose economic regulatory standards over privacy and competition protecting their core business model and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shielding them from liability over their content policy decisions.

Has the lax legal framework aided their growth in India?

I don’t believe so. These firms have grown everywhere, including in regions that have rigorous regulatory standards like Europe. But moving forward, regulators around the world should begin to scrutinize the dominant internet platforms much more heavily.

Do you see the end of a free run for them globally?

The current loose regulatory standards will not continue for long. Regulators around the world are descending on the likes of Facebook and Google; and even the US Congress is seriously considering everything from a new federal privacy law to reform of Section 230.

What kinds of responsibilities are being imposed by governments in different countries on social media companies?

I see two major forms of impositions by governments on social media companies—economic regulation and content policy standards. The best example of the first of these is the European General Data Protection Regulation, which has established a brand new protective standard in consumer privacy.

The most visible content policy regulations, meanwhile, might be those imposed by parts of Europe and Asia that have stipulated standards around concerns like hateful conduct online.

Do you agree that social media platforms have editorial powers and should be treated as publishers?

There is a longstanding debate over whether internet platforms should be treated as publishers or platforms, each of which implies a different set of regulatory norms. I think what is happening is that the firms claim they are platforms when it is commercially convenient for them to do so, and conversely, claim they are publishers when it is convenient for them to do that.

Why has India taken so long to come up with draft regulations for intermediaries?

Internet regulation is a long and arduous process and India, for its part, has to think both about bringing hundreds of millions of people online, while also considering the social implications of doing so. The first of these imperatives outweighs the second for India at this moment, perhaps rightly so.

Doesn’t regulating these platforms border on curbing free speech?

While developing content moderation norms might curb speech, let’s not forget that companies like Facebook are already curbing speech to a large extent. There is some content that is legal in the US—such as alcohol in advertising—which they still allow.

What’s the best way to regulate social media?

We need a new social contract that addresses the economic harms wrought by dominant internet firms by legislation reforms in digital privacy, competition and transparency.

