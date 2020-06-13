'Very different India 1 year from now...': IDFC First Bank CEO on Covid impact

Updated: 13 Jun 2020, 07:01 PM IST Livemint

V. Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and Chief Execu... more

 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout