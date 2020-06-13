'Very different India 1 year from now...': IDFC First Bank CEO on Covid impact

Updated: 13 Jun 2020, 07:01 PM IST

V. Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IDFC First Bank, commented on the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on India in general, and on the banking sector in specific. He said that news headlines might be completely opposite one year from now with the sentiment being very different. He said that while the economy will continue to provide opportunities, what will change is the way that they are accessed, with digital gaining centre stage. He also expressed the belief that India and the banking sector would become more inclusive because of the pandemic. Vaidyanathan was speaking at the fourth edition of Mint's Pivot Or Perish webinar, which focuses on decoding how various stakeholders of the Indian economy are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown.