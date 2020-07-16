'We all feel terrible': Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on hacked high-profile accounts

A massive hacker attack targeted high-profile Twitter users including former US president Barack Obama, US presidential candidate Joe Biden, and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg. In a post Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it's a "tough day for us at Twitter".

"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened," Jack Dorsey tweeted.

Twitter has said most accounts should be able to tweet again. "Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go," Twitter Support tweeted.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," it said.

Once we became aware of the incident, we immediately locked down the affected accounts and removed Tweets posted by the attackers. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

Earlier, it had halted ability for some accounts to send new tweets. "You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address the incident," Twitter Support had tweeted. "We're continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience," it added.

We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

In an apparent Bitcoin scam, the accounts of many tech billionaires like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were also compromised.

Twitter accounts of celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets tweets offered to send USD 2,000 for every USD 1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

This is hardly the first time hackers have created mischief on Twitter. Just last year, the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was broken into a nd used to tweet racist and vulgar comments.

Investors also appeared to be concerned about potential fallout from the hack affecting Twitter's usage. Twitter's shares fell 3% in extended trading after news of the hack broke.

-With inputs from AP

