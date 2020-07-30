'We are upgrading our talent, which is leading to exits'

We enforced meritocracy this year, which means we are in the process of upgrading our talent, leading to departures. Interestingly, voluntary attrition has trended down now for four consecutive quarters and was just 10.5% this quarter. It is true, that we have also had to adjust our cost structure to reflect the top line realities of covid-19. Personally, I think we now have a world-class and diverse leadership team. We decided recently to hire a more senior Indian MD who will become a member of our Executive Committee.