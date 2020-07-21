We had to quickly train our agents to sell virtually: Mayank Bathwal

There are two categories of customers; one who already has some health insurance and others who don’t. The role of covid-19 products is different for both categories. Someone with a ₹20 lakh cover may give covid-19 policy a miss, but someone with a ₹5 lakh cover may look to buy the covid product to bump up coverage. While it is advisable to buy a comprehensive health product because there are a host of diseases today, in case there’s a liquidity problem then some people may want to go for the covid-19 products which are low-cost. Sometimes it’s a question of experiencing. So, for someone who is apprehensive and does not want to commit to a long-term product, they could experience health insurance through these short-term policies, and then switch to a comprehensive policy. I think moments like these do leave a long-term impression. So, while the awareness may not continue in entirety in the long run, some part of it will stay.