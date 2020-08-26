‘We’ve seen massive growth in the last 6 months’: Coursera’s Raghav Gupta

Updated: 26 Aug 2020, 04:54 PM IST

Coursera’s Raghav Gupta spoke at the latest edition of the Mint Pivot or Perish webinar. Gupta said that a major change has been seen across all sectors in the last 6 months due to the Covid pandemic and the lockdown. He however said Coursera’s business model had not pivoted. He explained that the last 6 months have been about growth for them as the usage of their platform has gone up by some 14,00 percent in comparison to last year. He said when campuses shut down, they made their platform available for free to these campuses and added that about 3000 colleges and universities are using the platform at the moment. Watch the full video for all the details