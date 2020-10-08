‘We’ve seen rapid cloud adoption post pandemic’

We always had this plan of rural expansion, but the pandemic has just accelerated this. It has now become a strategy for us. We are opening smaller rural offices everywhere. In fact, even in the US, we are in the process of opening rural centres. I personally don’t like to expand in major cities because of congestion, cost of living and real estate prices. One rule of thumb I use is that our employees should be able to live well on their salary. That’s an important criterion for me to decide where I locate the office.