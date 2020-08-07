‘Wealth management will be defined by right asset allocation’

Taparia: Yes, debt funds make a lot of sense. But the approach has changed. A quasi-government organization, such as the IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services), which was stripped of its AAA rating, taught us that one needs to play safe in the debt market. The key objective now, while investing into debt instruments is to ring-fence the corpus to insulate against market volatility, while aiming to earn inflation-beating returns. So, we look into safety, tax-efficiency and visibility on long-term growth, while investing in debt . This is why we chose to invest in funds which follow a roll-down strategy for G-Sec (government securities) investments. We have observed that investment in such products, which has a maturity tenure of 25-30 years, provides optimum yields at low risk. Roll-down strategy gives a certainty on returns and are tax-efficient because tax is levied only on exit (after indexation) besides there is no lock-in period, unlike FDs.