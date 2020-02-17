‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’: Anand Mahindra on Indore's transformation

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is inspired by the transformation of the city of Indore as the cleanest city of India. Indore has held the spot of being India’s cleanest city for four years now. Dubbing Indore as his “Monday motivation", he tweeted:“Decades ago, I met my wife while I was making a student film in Indore. The city was then unattractive and dirty. The city’s transformation is miraculous and proves that ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way!’ More power to you, Indore; You’re my #MondayMotivaton."

Decades ago, I met my wife while I was making a student film in Indore. The city was then unattractive & dirty. The city’s transformation is miraculous & proves that ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way!’ More power to you, Indore; You’re my #MondayMotivaton https://t.co/lkhmlE0G7p — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2020

Sharing a Twitter user's post showing an image of a neat and orderly layout of a vegetable market in the city, Anand Mahindra tweeted, "More evidence of how Indore has transformed even the most common—and usually the most chaotic— aspect of an Indian town..."

More evidence of how Indore has transformed even the most common—and usually the most chaotic— aspect of an Indian town... https://t.co/AreWG58YVX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2020

He later urged all vegetable markets to draw inspiration from the ones in Indore. "Such a positive response to my RT. What a transformation it would be if all Sabzi Mandis in India were to follow this pattern. RT & push the municipal corp. in your town to emulate the neat demarcation of the vendors, the use of rangoli, & waste segregation," his tweet read.

Such a positive response to my RT. What a transformation it would be if all Sabzi Mandis in India were to follow this pattern. RT & push the municipal corp. in your town to emulate the neat demarcation of the vendors, the use of rangoli, & waste segregation. https://t.co/JGdbMiqDSF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2020

Anand Mahindra, who has 7.4 million followers on Twitter, is very active on the social media site. He keeps tweeting about the news making the headlines.

After earning the distinction of being India's cleanest city in several Swachh Bharat Abhiyan surveys, Indore, now wants to be India's most "silent city" as well. "We want to free Indore from noise pollution and earn for it the status of silent city of India by March, 2021. This is an unofficial title but people are being motivated to achieve this goal," District Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav told PTI on Sunday.

With a population of around 30 lakh, Indore is MP's commercial capital and its roads witness traffic jams that give rise to incessant honking, officials pointed out.

The initiative had got a massive thumbs up from netizens.

Share Via

Topics Anand Mahindra