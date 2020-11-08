Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has congratulated Senator Kamala Harris on her election as the next Vice President. In a congratulatory message, the Biocon chief said that 'you make every woman in the world proud'.

"Congrats @SenKamalaHarris - you make every woman in the world proud. I’m sure you will show the world how democratic governance works for every citizen," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted.

Kamala Harris, who was Biden's running mate, will be the first person of Indian descent to serve as US Vice President.

Addressing the public for the first time as VP-elect today, 56-year-old Kamala Harris said while she may be the first woman to serve as Vice President, she won't be the last. "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities and to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message -- Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they've never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way."

Speaking about her mother Shyamala Gopalan, Harris said that when she had first come to the US, she had not thought about this moment.

"I am thinking about her," she added.





