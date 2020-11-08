Addressing the public for the first time as VP-elect today, 56-year-old Kamala Harris said while she may be the first woman to serve as Vice President, she won't be the last. "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities and to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message -- Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they've never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way."