Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's expensive properties always stay in limelight around the year. From his own 27-storey house, Antilia, in Mumbai to a centuries-old UK Hotel, people have always been searching on the internet to know more about the property portfolio of the Reliance Industry owner. However, diversity in the types and locations of Mukesh Ambani's assets make them worthy of all the attention from people not only in India but across the world. That's why here is a list with details about Mukesh Ambani's most expensive properties across the world.

View Full Image Antilia on Altamount rd, at Peddar road,in Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 15, 2022 (Hindustan Times)

Antilia

Starting the list with the most popular property which is also the residence of Ambani. Counted among the world's most expensive residential spaces, the 27-story building has technically 60 floors! Yes, the impossible has been made possible by American firm Perkins & Will and Australia’s Leighton Holdings. The asymmetrical building is made in such a way that it can accommodate double its floors, as per its size. The $2 billion (2014) value building has a helipad on the top floor. It also has its salon, a large temple, ice cream parlour, movie theatre, swimming pool, spa, and whatnot.

View Full Image New York's Mandarin Hotel is another expensive property bought by Mukesh Ambani in a $98.15 million deal (Mandarin Hotel)

Mandarin Oriental Hotel

The grand luxurious hotel is situated in Mandarin Oriental, New York, and offers some of the most impressive views of the city. The deal was finalised at $98.15 million at the beginning of this year.

The hotel has around 248 rooms, and every room gives a beautiful view from the window. The beautiful architecture of the hotel impressed Anita Ambani so much that she immediately hired the firms behind the hotel Perkins + Will and Hirsch Bedner Associates.

View Full Image Aerial view of 900 years old hotel Stokes Park, UK. The hotel was bought by Mukesh Ambani in a ₹ 529 crore deal. (https://www.stokepark.com/landscape/)

Stoke Parks UK

The gorgeous 900-year-old hotel in London will leave its visitors awestruck. The hotel was bought last year by Mukesh Ambani in a deal of ￡57 million, which is equal to ₹529 crore. Located on the outskirts of the city, the hotel has some of the best state-of-the-art luxurious services and ultra-rich facilities. The five-star hotel has 49 luxury rooms and three restaurants. Not only this, the hotel has its own 4000 square feet gym, thirteen multi-surface tennis court, a golf course and indoor swimming pools. The grand hotel was built in 1760, by a soldier and scholar John Penn.

View Full Image Shoppers shelter from the rain under the awnings outside the Hamleys of London Ltd. toy store on Regent Street in central London, UK, on Tuesday. The toy store chain was purchased by Mukesh Ambani in an $88.5 million deal (Bloomberg)

Hamleys

The prime toy store chain, which is always a favourite spot for children, Hamleys was purchased by Reliance group in an $88.5 million deal. The 259-year-old British toy store chain is known globally for its premium range of toys and other children's products. At the time of the deal, Hamleys had 167 toy stores across 16 countries.

Palm Jumeriah's house

The recent deal worth $80 million, equivalent to ₹639 crore, to buy the most expensive mansion in Dubai's Palm Jumeriah has made this property on the list of Mukesh Ambani's most expensive assets. The beach-facing villa is known to be the most expensive deal in Dubai now. The two-storey villa has 10 spa facilities, a bar, two swimming pools, and a personal beach. Palm Jumeriah is a palm-shaped artificial island, known for its posh colonies and super luxurious residential properties.

View Full Image Mumbai Indians team

Mumbai Indians

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are also the owner of Mumbai Indians, which is one of the most popular and strong teams in the IPL. The brand value of the team was around ₹600 crores in 2021.

Private Jets

Reliance Industry owner is also known for owning a range of super luxurious private jets. He owns a total of three private jets. The three jets, Airbus A319, Falcon 900EX, and Boeing Business Jet, are known to cost around ₹100 crore. The Boeing Business jet has several luxurious facilities like a game console, satellite television, a music system, a master bedroom, a bathroom, etc.

Noritake gold set

From big mansions to private jets, there is a special set for this antique kitchen set in the list of Ambani's assets. In 2010, Nita Ambani went to Sri Lanka to buy 25,000 pieces of Kitchenware from a century-old Japanese brand, Noritake. The kitchen set is studded with 22-carat gold and platinum.

The metal only would cost around 1.5 crores in its making. The centuries-old brand is a famous name among US hotel chains, airlines, and private homes. As per an ET report, a single Noritake dinner set would cost between $800 to 2000 dollars in India. In Sri Lanka, it would cost around $600 to $1700 due to the company's manufacturing factory in the country.

Super luxurious cars

Mukesh Ambani has reserved the bottom six floors of his Antilia for parking his luxurious cars including Maybatch, Rolls Royce Cullinan, BMW 760 Li, etc.

Sea Wind Cuff Parade

This is the old residential space of the family. Mukesh Ambani along with his wife and children used to live here with his extended family, Anil Ambani, and his immediate peers–at Sea Wind apartments in Cuffe Parade. No matter how expensive and luxurious the property Mukesh Ambani buys, this will remain a special one for the billionaire business tycoon, as it was bought by his father Dhirubhai Ambani.