10 most expensive assets of Mukesh Ambani

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's expensive properties always stay in limelight around the year. From his own 27-storey house, Antilia, in Mumbai to a centuries-old UK Hotel, people have always been searching on the internet to know more about the property portfolio of the Reliance Industry owner. However, diversity in the types and locations of Mukesh Ambani's assets make them worthy of all the attention from people not only in India but across the world. That's why here is a list with details about Mukesh Ambani's most expensive properties across the world.

