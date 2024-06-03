Nilesh Shah, CEO of Kotak AMC, suggested in a podcast that one generation needs to work extra hours, similar to Koreans, Japanese, and Chinese, to accelerate India's growth. He mentioned their 12-hour workdays as a model.

He was speaking during a podcast, “Invest Aaj For Kal with Anant Ladha." Ladha posted a clip of the podcast on the social networking site X, in which Shah can be heard saying, “We need to work 12 hours per day for 365 days."

Economist and writer Sanjeev Sanyal, concurred, stating that a generation must work diligently yet also prioritize family and emphasize their role in India's progress. "I agree. One generation will have to put in that effort ….. and unlike the examples mentioned, also remember to procreate. It is doable (with the occasional break). We are that generation and perhaps the next one," Sanjeev Sanyal wrote on X.

Sanyal emphasized the current generation's dual responsibility, highlighting the need to diligently work towards sustainable practices while ensuring the human population's continued maintenance of a balanced demographic structure.

Another X user, Lerrisa Fernand, expressed frustration over excessively long work hours.

In a post on X, she sarcastically remarked, "Of course!! 70-hour week. 84-hour week. It’s just a number right? Screw having a fulfilling life. Between travel to office & work, you might as well forget your family. Forget playing with your kids. Why do you need a holiday? Forget leisure. Forget mental or physical health. Just pay your taxes & shut up & work."

Earlier, Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week had triggered debates and met with brickbats and flowers. Several business owners agreed with the need for increased productivity, and some debated the issue of adequate compensation.

“70 hours a week. We at Wakefit have been following this debate for a while now. With the start of a new financial year and appraisal season in top gear, today seems to be a good time to share our views. Yes, we sincerely believe we should all put in 70 hours every week for maximum productivity," expressing his opinion Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda said in a post on LinkedIn.

