12-hr workday: What works and what doesn’t

What could be the impact on women?

While extended hours will be offered to women, recruiters say it may get hard to hire them. “Society doesn’t change overnight. There is resistance regarding overtime and night shifts," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO of CIEL HR Services, a staffing firm. As it is, female dropouts have increased from both corporate offices and factories, after two years of the covid-19 pandemic. Factories have been making efforts to recruit women from tier 2 and 3 cities but new shift timings could throw a spanner in the works.