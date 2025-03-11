$13,000 lingerie & ‘come to bed’ claims: What ex-Facebook employee said about Sheryl Sandberg in new book?

Ex-Facebook chief operating officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg has spent nearly $13,000 on lingerie for herself and a young female assistant on a Europe trip. It is alleged that Sandberg urged her assistant to “come to bed” on a private jet flight, according to a report by NYPost citing a new memoir.

These claims are made in a book titled “Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism," published by Sarah Wynn-Williams, a former Facebook employee.

Williams alleged that Sandberg and her 26-year-old assistant took turns sleeping on each other's laps during a long drive to Europe.

Sandberg asked Williams to buy lingerie for both without considering the cost. The final bill was $13,000, according to a book review published by the New York Times. Williams also claimed that Sandberg asked her to join in “the only bed on the plane” on a private jet.

Meta's reaction to the claims “This is a mix of out-of-date and previously reported claims about the company and false accusations about our executives,” a Meta spokesperson told The Post.

“Eight years ago, Sarah Wynn-Williams was fired for poor performance and toxic behaviour, and an investigation at the time determined she made misleading and unfounded allegations of harassment….since then, she has been paid by anti-Facebook activists, and this is simply a continuation of that work," the spokesperson added.

“Whistleblower status protects communications to the government, not disgruntled activists trying to sell books,” the Meta spokesperson said.

Williams accused top Meta executive Joel Kaplan of making her feel “deeply uncomfortable.”

Kaplan, the ex-boyfriend of Sandberg from Harvard, served as Facebook’s vice president of US policy before becoming vice president of global policy — Williams’ boss. He has strong ties with the Republican Party.

Kaplan allegedly leaned against her on the dance floor at a work event, called her “sultry”, and made objectionable comments about her husband, the report said.