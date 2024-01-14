2024 to see unprecedented foreign inflows: Khemka
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are showing increased interest in investing in India, which could lead to a significant influx of foreign money in dedicated funds, says Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management.
Mumbai: India has historically traded at a premium compared to the rest of the emerging markets (EMs), and Prashant Khemka, founder, WhiteOak Capital Management, as he breaks the myth on why India might be in a sweet spot going ahead, too.
