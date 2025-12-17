These 22 and 23-year-old self-made billionaires run an online platform valued at ₹52,400 crore — Who are they?

This is the third edition of the list of the 200 most valuable companies in India founded after 2000. These companies are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies.

At just 22 and 23, Vohra and Palicha run Zepto, a company valued at ₹52,400 crore

“The IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 highlights a new wave of young founders driving rapid growth. Kaivalya Vohra, 22, and Aadit Palicha, 23, both from Zepto, are the top 2 youngest entrepreneurs,” a statement said on Wednesday.

Who are Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha? Kaivalya Vohra, 22, is the founder of 10-minute delivery platform Zepto. A dropout from Stanford University's coveted computer science programme, Vohra has a net worth of ₹4,480 crore as per the Hurun India Rich List released in October this year. Vohra first appeared on the Hurun India Rich List in 2022 at the age of 19.

Meanwhile, Aadit Palicha at 23 is the other co-founder of Zepto is the CEO of the quick commerce platform. Like Vohra, Mumbai-born Palicha is also a Stanford University dropout.

Both the founders found a pocket in India's e-commerce sector during Covid-19 — the country needed faster delivery of grocery items Zepto was originally named Kiranakart, and promised 45 minutes delivery.

Top 10 youngest entrepreneurs in Hurun List Kaivalya Vohra: 22, Zepto, (Rank 1)

Aadit Palicha: 23, Zepto, (Rank 2)

Shashvat Nakrani: 27, BharatPe, (Rank 3)

Manik Garg: 30, Saatvik Green Energy, (Rank 4)

Hardik Kothiya: 31, Rayzon Solar, (Rank 5)

Ritesh Agarwal: 31, PRISM (OYO), (Rank 5)

Chirag Nakrani: 32, Rayzon Solar, (Rank 7)

Ankush Sachdeva: 32, ShareChat, (Rank 7)

Neetish Sarda: 32, Smartworks, (Rank 7)

Rajan Bajaj: 32, Slice, (Rank 7)

Viraj Nirani: 32, TruAlt Bioenergy, (Rank 7)

This is the third edition of the list of the 200 most valuable companies in India founded after 2000, Hurun said. These companies are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies.

The combined value of all companies on the “India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025” list stands at ₹42 lakh crore and features entrepreneurs from 51 cities across India. For the first time since the list’s inception, Deepinder Goyal (42), founder of Eternal, has overtaken RK Damani (70) of DMart to win the top spot. His company Eternal leads with a valuation of ₹3.2 lakh crore, up 27% from last year.

