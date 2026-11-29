Artificial intelligence has minted a new wave of young billionaires, some barely out of college, according to a November 2026 study by MobiusPay.
While Anthropic’s seven cofounders are each worth about $14 billion ahead of the company’s IPO, much younger founders have also built ten-figure fortunes in just a few years.
Drawing on Forbes’ 2026 list of billionaires, the MobiusPay report tracked the 10 youngest self-made founders whose wealth comes from AI companies. Only self-made billionaires, defined as individuals whose fortunes stem from companies they started or hold a major stake in rather than family wealth, were included.
Founders were ranked from youngest to oldest based on age, net worth, company, and citizenship, with those of the same age sharing a rank.
|Name
|Age
|Company
|Estimated net worth ($ Billion)
|Citizenship
|Surya Midha
|22
|Mercor
|$2.2
|United States
|Brendan Foody
|23
|Mercor
|$2.2
|United States
|Adarsh Hiremath
|23
|Mercor
|$2.2
|United States
|Arvid Lunnemark
|25
|Cursor (Anysphere)
|$1.3
|Sweden
|Sualeh Asif
|25
|Cursor (Anysphere)
|$1.3
|Pakistan
|Aman Sanger
|25
|Cursor (Anysphere)
|$1.3
|United States
|Michael Truell
|26
|Cursor (Anysphere)
|$1.3
|United States
|Fabian Hedin
|27
|Lovable
|$1.6
|Sweden
|Alexandr Wang
|29
|Scale AI / Meta
|$3.2
|United States
|Piotr Dabkowski
|31
|ElevenLabs
|$1.8
|Poland
At 22, Surya Midha is the youngest self-made AI billionaire on the list, holding a $2.2 billion stake in Mercor. He launched the company in 2023 alongside Brendan Foody and Adarsh Hiremath, both 23, who are tied for second place with matching $2.2 billion stakes.
Forbes estimates the three cofounders hold roughly equal shares and counts the trio as the youngest self-made billionaires in its history.
Mercor began as an AI recruiting platform before evolving into a marketplace connecting AI labs with vetted experts who train and test models. Strong demand from those labs pushed revenue higher, allowing the cofounders to build billion-dollar stakes in roughly three years.
Foody's $2.2 billion stake is larger than that of most other founders on the list, except for Alexandr Wang of Scale AI and Meta, who has $3.2 billion. He is also 11 years younger than Chris Olah, who, at 34, is the youngest of Anthropic’s seven cofounders.
Meanwhile, each Mercor cofounder holds $900 million more than each of the four founders behind Cursor.
Four MIT-trained engineers who started the AI code editor Cursor (Anysphere) in 2022 hold the next four spots.
Arvid Lunnemark, the first Swedish founder on the list, is tied at 25 with Sualeh Asif and Aman Sanger, followed by 26-year-old Michael Truell.
Forbes credited each of the four cofounders with an equal $1.3 billion stake, giving them a combined $5.2 billion.
Built around AI from the ground up to suggest and write code as developers work, Cursor gained rapid traction among programmers and reached a private market valuation in the tens of billions.
Further down the list, 27-year-old Fabian Hedin of Sweden holds an estimated $1.6 billion from Lovable, a platform that allows users to build software by prompting AI.
Poland’s Piotr Dabkowski, 31, rounds out the top 10 with $1.8 billion from ElevenLabs.
Even with headline valuations reaching into the billions, MobiusPay cautioned that private startup equity does not automatically translate into liquid cash.
“Most of these fortunes are paper wealth. The founders own shares in private companies, and the figure attached to them comes from the last funding round,” a market research analyst from MobiusPay said.
“Anthropic is a good example. Its cofounders are valued at about $14 billion each using the price investors paid this spring, but those investors bought preferred stock with rights that common shareholders don’t get,” the analyst explained. “The founders’ options also come with exercise costs. So the real number can land well above or below the headline once shares start trading. Until a founder sells, that money is still on paper.”