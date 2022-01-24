‘30-35% advertising budget goes  into  digital media  today’

Covid-19 did actually change the marketing mix based on consumer behaviour. We had a temporary pause in the big above-the-line (ATL) campaigns. But we used this period to start building and transitioning from a multichannel to an omnichannel journey. When I say multichannel, it’s basically different channels—e-commerce, retail store—but there is not much interaction across the channels, so, the customer experience varies. We took the last 18-24 months to transition to an omnichannel player, which means you can search on one channel, buy the product from the other, or the same product is now available across channels. The customer experience is more consistent. Last year, 15-16% of our overall revenue was digitally enabled.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}