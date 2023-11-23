360 One Wealth appoints Satheesh Krishnamurthy as CEO of its high-net-worth business
Prior to joining 360 One Wealth, Krishnamurthy played a pivotal role in launching the brand of Axis Bank, catering to affluent and private banking clients, the company said in a statement
Wealth management firm 360 One Wealth on Tuesday announced the appointment of Satheesh Krishnamurthy as the CEO of its high net worth business, a digital-led wealth management proposition for the high net worth segment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message