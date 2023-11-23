Wealth management firm 360 One Wealth on Tuesday announced the appointment of Satheesh Krishnamurthy as the CEO of its high net worth business, a digital-led wealth management proposition for the high net worth segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to joining 360 One Wealth, Krishnamurthy played a pivotal role in launching the brand of Axis Bank, catering to affluent and private banking clients, the company said in a statement.

"Krishnamurthy's experience and knowledge of HNIs in India will enhance our firm's pursuit of delivering innovative services to this high-potential market segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With Krishnamurthy at the helm, and the existing team and fresh talent, we have confidence in our capacity to expand our digital-led wealth management business, effectively meet the requirements of the High Net Worth segment and ensure profitability in our endeavours," 360 One founder MD and CEO Karan Bhagat said.

Prior to joining Axis Bank, Satheesh worked with Citibank across multiple geographies for over 13 years. In his last role with Citibank, he headed

Citigold - Citibank's flagship brand in the affluent space. He was instrumental in launching Citigold Private Client (CPC), an exclusive offering for {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

high net worth clients with over USD 1 million relationship size with the bank.

Satheesh has worked across various business functions starting with the Corporate Salary accounts Business, Business banking, Cards, Sales &

Distribution, and the Wealth Management Business across geographies. He also did a stint in New York as part of Citibank's prestigious ‘Global High {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Potential Talent Development Program’. He returned to India as the Sales Director for the Cards business and was part of the team which developed

a new Universal Banker distribution architecture which was responsible for all retail product sales.

Satheesh was featured in Fortune India as India’s ‘40 Under 40’ in 2016 & in Business Today as ‘India's Hottest Executives in the Corporate Sector’ in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2015. He is a Director on the board of FIAI, India’s financial distributor’s body working towards strengthening the cause, development, education and progress of the wealth management industry

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.