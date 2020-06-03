Subscribe
Home >Companies >People >3M names General Electric executive Monish Patolawala as CFO
The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S.

3M names General Electric executive Monish Patolawala as CFO

1 min read . 07:23 PM IST Reuters

  • Prior to GE, Monish Patolawala worked with accounting firm KPMG
  • Monish Patolawala, 51, currently serves as the CFO of GE's healthcare unit. He will replace Nick Gangestad, who will retire, 3M said

U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co on Wednesday appointed General Electric Co executive Monish Patolawala as the company's chief financial officer, effective July 1.

Patolawala, 51, currently serves as the CFO of GE's healthcare unit. He will replace Nick Gangestad, who will retire, 3M said.

Patolawala joined GE in 1994 and has been working closely with the company's Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp as vice president of operational transformation, driving lean management across the company.

Prior to GE, Patolawala worked with accounting firm KPMG.

