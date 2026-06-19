₹4 crore from selling 3D-printed fidget toys! A teacher quit her job to build a business with her dad - Here's her story

A brightly coloured plastic toy that makes a soft and satisfying “click” when pressed may seem simple, but it has become a go-to-focus aid for thousands of people across the United States.

The credit for this product goes to Victoria Essie Studio, a small business founded by Victoria Baumann and her father, Charlie Moreton. The father-daughter duo produces these fidget toys and other knickknacks out of their homes in North Carolina, CNBC reported.

The pair only began making 3D-printed fidget clickers about a year ago, but their business has grown rapidly, thanks to viral social media content. Their ASMR-style behind-the-scenes videos have already captured the attention of millions and earned praise from creator Brittany Broski.

What began as a experiment became a booming six-figure business Baumann, 32, started Victoria Essie Studio in 2018 to sell her art and jewellery for some extra income while working as a full-time teacher. She told CNBC that her pay as a teaching professional was low so she often had to work odd jobs on nights and weekends.

Moreton, 51, is a 3D printing hobbyist who joined his daughter’s company in 2025 after he came across a design for a cake-shaped fidget clicker that fit his daughter’s artistic style, which he described as cute, colorful, and influenced by Y2K nostalgia, the news publication noted.

Together, they tapped into the growing market of fidget clickers, or small handheld devices designed to keep a user’s hands busy to help them stay focused. Often viewed as a modern successor to the fidget spinner craze of the 2010s, these products have gained popularity across age groups.

In 2025, the global fidget toys market was valued at over $9 billion, according to Fortune Business Insights, with projections to grow in the next decade.

Victoria Essie Studio generated $428,000 in revenue in 2025 and a net profit of about $94,000, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It. What started as a two-printer operation has now turned into a six-figure full-fledged business and the pair aims to keep growing their business.

Victoria Baumann left her teaching job to take a bet on business While speaking to CNBC, Baumann said that she is glad her business is benefitting kids, especially neurodivergent children. While the bulk of her customers are adults, many of them also buy items for the kids in their lives, like a teacher buying clickers for their students, or a dental practice keeping these toys in their clinic for children who came in for an appointment.

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She also recalled how she never thought she would end up starting a business. Baumann began her career as a preschool teacher working with 2- to 5-year-olds and taught between 2015 and 2019. But she doesn't regret making the pivot, CNBC quoted the entrepreneur as saying. Baumann also noted that her current lifestyle is much better than it used to be when she was teaching and juggling between multiple part-time jobs to make a living.

In a nutshell, Baumann took a bet on something she didn't anticipate will grow to this scale and gain this much popularity. Today, the business averages about 1,500 orders a month, according to her father Moreton, while new product launches can generate as many as 400 orders in a single day.