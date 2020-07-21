5,000 Indians to enrol for Oxford vaccine trials: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India is now preparing for the phase 3 clinical trials of the covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford, after interim data from a clinical study published in The Lancet journal on Monday showed that it was safe and provided dual immunity against the fatal respiratory disease. The world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold, globally, had last month signed an agreement with British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the co-developer of the vaccine, to supply an additional 1 billion doses, principally for low- and middle-income countries. In an interview with Mint, Serum Institute of India chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said it plans to start phase 3 trials in India with 4,000-5,000 participants. Edited excerpts: