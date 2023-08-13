‘Leela deal worth the price; such assets not built quickly’4 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Brookfield’s Ankur Gupta and The Leela CEO Anuraag Bhatnagar say the business has doubled in terms of Ebitda, commercial growth and overall revenue
In less than six months after asset manager Brookfield acquired Hotel Leelaventure, the company that owned and operated the sprawling upper-crust hotels under The Leela brand, for around $500 million, covid-19 hit. Navigating through this challenging period, the company, now in its phase 2.0 and renamed ‘The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts’, infused capital for upgrading its hotels portfolio, besides implementing automated processes. In an interview, Brookfield’s managing partner and head of Asia Pacific and Middle East for real estate, Ankur Gupta, and the hotel business’s chief executive officer Anuraag Bhatnagar, said the business has doubled in terms of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), commercial growth and overall revenue. Besides, it has expanded its presence from 8 to 12 operational hotels post-pandemic, including in Gandhinagar and Bengaluru. Edited excerpts: