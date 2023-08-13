‘Leela deal worth the price; such assets not built quickly’

Was the Rs3,900 crore ($500 million) investment the right price to pay for the Leela?

Gupta: Yes, it is a unique investment for Brookfield. Assets like these can’t be built overnight. The business had some elements missing. For instance, it was in bankruptcy. Most of our investments are for long term. Leela had its share of capital challenges which needed to be solved from day one. Prior to 2019, people had started saying that foreign capital did not take an interest in Indian hotels. It is because hotels are not an easy business. It’s not like buying a leased office building and giving it out on rent. You empty your entire tenancy every morning and fill it up again. It’s not easy, and it has an asset-heavy component. Ultimately, brands are built on assets. Who is really building these assets anymore? We are not competing with anyone in the hotel business. Competition for the Leela brand doesn’t exist in India.