Indians lead Asia's wealth rankings, with six families in Bloomberg's top 20. The Ambani family tops with $90.5 billion, followed by Thailand's Chearavanont family at $42.6 billion. Notable Indian families in the list include Mistry, Jindal, Birla, Bajaj, and Hinduja.

Indians in Asia's rich list and their networth 1. Ambani $90.5 billion

4. Mistry $37.5 billion

7. Jindal $28.1 billion

9. Birla $23 billion

10. Bajaj $23.4 billion

19. Hinduja $14 billion

All you need to know about Asia's richest people Second to Ambanis is Thailand's Chearavanont family. Their total wealth is around $42.6 billion, less than half of the Ambanis' fortune. Dhanin Chearavanont, is senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, a conglomerate with food, retail and telecom units.

Third in the line is Indonesia’s Hartono family with $42.2 billion. Family makes it fortune from their stake at Bank Central Asia.

India's Mistry, which own the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, grabbed the fourth spot with the networth of around $ 37.5 billion. The group spans various business areas, including engineering and construction.

The Jindal family with a networth of $28.1 billion holds the 7th spot in the list. The OP Jindal Group spans sectors from steel to energy, cement and sports. Savitri Jindal, wife of Late OP Jindal, is currently the group’s chairwoman, with four of their sons managing the businesses.

The Birla's stands tall at the 9th spot with the total networth of $23 billion. The Aditya Birla Group is one of India’s oldest family-owned businesses, with interests in industries including metals, financial services and retail. Kumar Mangalam Birla is now the business’s chairman.

The Bajaj family with $23.4 billion networth hold 13th position on the list. Jamnalal Bajaj, known as Mahatma Gandhi’s adopted “fifth son,” founded the Bajaj Group in 1926. The company came into focus when it started manufacturing its own brand of scooters when Italy’s Piaggio didn’t renew Bajaj’s license in the 1970s.

Hindujas hold the 19th position in the list with $14 billion networth. The family owns real estate in India and in cities including London, and was involved for years in a dispute over a letter dividing their fortune.