70% of our business was off-premise in June quarter: McDonald’s Amit Jatia

NEW DELHI : Westlife Development Ltd, which operates fast food chain McDonald’s in West and South India on Friday announced a 176% jump in June quarter revenues albeit on a lower base. The company’s home delivery channel, drive-thru and on-the-go, continued to do well even though dine-in restrictions eased in June. Convenience sales grew over 200% year-on-year. In an interview, Amit Jatia, vice-chairman of Westlife Development Limited said the pandemic has tilted fast food in favour of in-home consumption. Edited excerpts:

Was the second covid wave impact on consumption slightly lower than wave one?

I don't agree. Both waves were bad. One, it was abrupt, so we didn't have much notice and the lockdown came in, and the second wave and lockdown, even from a consumer impact point of view, was worse than the first. Yet there's a big significant thing that worked for us, at least. First, one full year had gone by, of the pandemic, and the consumers had built the faith, at least, in trusted brands, and fortunately for us, McDonald's featured in one of those. And therefore, our delivery business continued to grow. For example, in the first wave, consumers were concerned whether ordering delivery would bring the pandemic to their home, while in the second wave they did not.

Did prolonged closure of malls in Maharashtra and curbs on dine-in time at restaurants impact business?

Of course, it did because in-store (dine-in) was zero (in malls). On weekends, we had to keep the restaurants shut. Weekdays, we were only allowed to do business till 4pm (dine-in) so it was a severe handicap.

Yet, if you see our results, particularly in June, our sales were higher than November last year when things were pretty good.

The pandemic has pivoted the brand because QSR (quick-service restaurant) is about impulse and convenience. In-store did not matter, because delivery, takeaway, on-the -go, and drive-thru were almost able to give us the entire sales that we lost in-store. It’s a very powerful thing because we saw that in January, February and March, as in-store (dining) started coming back, convenience channels did not drop. So, I feel that the business trajectory and run rate has definitely changed.

So, will you invest more in convenience channels?

Our big philosophy is that everything has to come together and when it comes together in one location, the sum of the parts is greater than the parts independently. For example, if we have 100 restaurants in Mumbai, and we are using those 100 restaurants to not only deliver, but do all the things (delivery, takeaways, drive-thru etc), we feel that the collective power of that is far greater than having just a takeaway somewhere or having a cloud kitchen restaurant. If we could have takeaway, delivery, on-the-go, drive thru, McCafe all in one restaurant, we believe that it gives us better results. We don't envisage a dramatic change in the size of our restaurants as we move forward.

Will your store opening guidance be intact this fiscal?

We’ve been doing 25 to 30 stores. At some point we were doing 30-35 restaurants. In my view, while the informal eating out frequency has slightly dropped, 20–25% of the restaurants may not come out of the pandemic. So that opens a significant opportunity for us. Additionally, two things have happened. One is because the convenience channels are here to stay it takes our average unit volume up. Also, the work we've done around our chicken leadership strategy—with the launch of the fried chicken again takes the average unit volume up, and it makes us more relevant to a larger base of consumers. We do believe that we will continue to accelerate the openings, from the 25–30 to the 30–35 to 35–40. And you'll see that play out over the next three to five years.

How do you see the exuberance around the Zomato listing?

I see them (Zomato) as friends…as long as you partner with people rather than treat them as adversaries. We believe that we have the clout to be able to develop a good, healthy working relationship with them. And, therefore, I do hope they continue to survive, increase the frequency of eating out and grow the delivery business and double it. We both need each other and they like brands like us and we like aggregators, because they give us that incremental channel to sell our product.

What is the share of convenience channels in the McDonald’s mix currently?

So, we don't share individual breakup. But what I can tell you is that in-store was almost zero (during the June quarter). I would say that almost 70% of our business was off-premise. It means takeaway, drive-thru, on-the-go and delivery.

