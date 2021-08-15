70% of our business was off-premise in June quarter: McDonald’s Amit Jatia

We’ve been doing 25 to 30 stores. At some point we were doing 30-35 restaurants. In my view, while the informal eating out frequency has slightly dropped, 20–25% of the restaurants may not come out of the pandemic. So that opens a significant opportunity for us. Additionally, two things have happened. One is because the convenience channels are here to stay it takes our average unit volume up. Also, the work we've done around our chicken leadership strategy—with the launch of the fried chicken again takes the average unit volume up, and it makes us more relevant to a larger base of consumers. We do believe that we will continue to accelerate the openings, from the 25–30 to the 30–35 to 35–40. And you'll see that play out over the next three to five years.