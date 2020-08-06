76% Indian WFH security solutions offered by startups: DSCI

The start-ups are in different stages of their product/technology. Some are existing in the market, while others are in ideation stage, validation stage, or a prototype stage. The report found that 66% of the companies covered already have products commercially available in the market. Almost 90% of these companies are capable of rolling out solutions for the market within three months and 45% of them are growth stage startups. The top use cases covered by these companies include device security, identity and access management, multi-cloud security and data security. Over 57% of these companies are boot strapped while 10% have progressed beyond Series B funding.