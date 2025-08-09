78% of Nvidia staff are millionaires, half worth over $25 million — Guess who checks their salaries every year?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently revealed that he still reviews the salaries of all 42,000 of his employees, as a survey showed that around 78 per cent workers of the AI chipmaking company are millionaires.

In a recent podcast, Huang said that his practice of reviewing the salaries of employees is part of his management strategy, which has even helped top Nvidia executives.

The billionaire CEO said he finds time to review the salaries of Nvidia employees despite his busy schedule.

Jensen Huang's dedication is perhaps the reason why a large chunk of his employees are millionaires.

Jensen Huang on Nvidia salary In the All-In podcast, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that he reviews his employees' salaries at the end of each cycle.

“I review everybody’s compensation, up to this day, at the end of every cycle. They send me everybody’s recommended comp. I go through the whole company. I sort through all 42,000 employees, and 100% of the time I increase the company’s spend on opex.”

“If you take care of people, everything else takes care of itself,” he added.

Huang noted that he seeks to pay his workers handsomely, and his strategy has worked well with the company's leadership as well.

“I've created more billionaires on my management team than any CEO in the world. They're doing just fine. Don't feel sad for anybody at my layer.”

Huang was pushed to the presigious list of top 10 billionaires in the world following a recent stock surge of Nvidia.

Most Nvidia employees are millionaires, finds survey Meanwhile, Investing.com financial analyst Jesse Cohen shared a survey that revealed that 76-78 per cent Nvidia employees are millionaires.

Sharing a screenshot of a Reddit post on the survey, Cohen said on X, “Wild Stat of the Day: 76-78% of Nvidia employees are now millionaires, with approximately 50% having a net worth over $25 million.”

The survey, conducted among 3,000 Nvidia employees, showed that they benefitted from the employee stock purchase programme that allows them to buy Nvidia stocks at a discount of 15 per cent.