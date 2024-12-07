Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has purchased a second apartment in the upscale Kingfisher Towers, setting a new price benchmark in Bengaluru's real estate market. The 8,400 sq ft flat on the 16th floor was bought for ₹50 crore, equating to a record-breaking ₹59,500 per square foot, as per a report by Times of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources confirmed the transaction, which includes four bedrooms and five parking spaces, establishing the property as one of the city's most expensive residential deals. An email seeking Murthy's comments went unanswered at the time of reporting, the report added.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

Kingfisher Towers, located in the heart of Bengaluru, stands on the former estate of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. The 34-story luxury development was built as a joint project between Prestige Group and Vijay Mallya in 2010. The complex spans 4.5 acres and features 81 bespoke apartments, each averaging over 8,300 sq ft.

The initial apartments in the project were sold at ₹22,000 per square foot during its launch. Over the years, the property has become a magnet for high-profile buyers, with its resale prices climbing steadily. Murthy reportedly bought the flat from a Mumbai-based businessman, with Bengaluru’s Sadhwani Real Estate Holdings representing the seller.

All you need to know about Kingfisher Towers This isn't the first high-value deal at Kingfisher Towers. Four years ago, author and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty purchased a flat on the 23rd floor for ₹29 crore. Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is also among the prominent residents.

Bengaluru has witnessed several landmark real estate deals in recent years. In 2017, Ajit Prabhu, chairman and CEO of Quest Global, bought a 16,000 sq ft flat at Embassy One near Hebbal for ₹50 crore at ₹31,000 per square foot. Two years ago, Karnataka energy minister KJ George's son, Rana George, purchased a flat for ₹35 crore.